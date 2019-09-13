Dear Heloise: My husband and I are traveling to France this year, but we’ve never been to Europe before. We’d like to do a little research before we get there, and we’d like to know who to turn to if we encounter a serious problem. Any hints for us?
— Raymond and Kelly N., Inglewood, Calif.
Raymond and Kelly, do some research on your computer at travel.state.gov. If you should happen to run into serious problems, you can always call the U.S. Embassy in France at +(33)(1)43-12-22-22 or e-mail the embassy at Citizeninfo@state.gov. Au revoir!
— Heloise