Dear Heloise: What can you tell me about credit card skimmers? They’ve been in the news a lot.

— Brenda W. in California

Brenda, a skimmer can be placed inside the swiper mechanism on a self-serve credit card terminal. The skimmer grabs your card information, possibly including even your PIN.

A crook comes by later, collects this data and either sells it or uses it.

Popular locales for credit card skimmers? The ATM, a ticket kiosk and especially the self-serve gas pump.

How to avoid: Take the time to go inside and pay for your gas.

Only use well-lit ATMs where there are lots of people around.

Check the swiper for signs of tinkering. Report any suspicious activity to store or bank management.

— Heloise

