Dear Heloise: What can you tell me about credit card skimmers? They’ve been in the news a lot.
— Brenda W. in California
Brenda, a skimmer can be placed inside the swiper mechanism on a self-serve credit card terminal. The skimmer grabs your card information, possibly including even your PIN.
A crook comes by later, collects this data and either sells it or uses it.
Popular locales for credit card skimmers? The ATM, a ticket kiosk and especially the self-serve gas pump.
How to avoid: Take the time to go inside and pay for your gas.
Only use well-lit ATMs where there are lots of people around.
Check the swiper for signs of tinkering. Report any suspicious activity to store or bank management.
— Heloise
