Dear Readers: One of the best foods you can eat is a pineapple. It’s high in vitamin C and contains a healthy amount of vitamin A, beta carotene, thiamine, vitamins B5 and B6, and folate, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It’s antioxidant-rich, which boosts the body’s immune system. It’s believed that pineapple might help prevent certain cancers of the mouth, throat and breast. Add to all this the wonderful taste of pineapple and you have a healthy, tasty fruit, good any time of the day.
— Heloise