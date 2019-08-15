Dear Readers: Back to school means back to the mall, big-box retailer or online site for kids clothes. What should you look for? Here are some hints:
Seams should be stitched tight.
Fabric should be of good quality and durable.
Clothes should be soft and comfortable, not itchy.
Make sure you follow the school dress code; basics are always a good bet: plain sweaters, shorts and T-shirts.
Colors that hide stains are a good idea, too.
Check out the clearance sections, and here’s a final hint: Buy some pieces that are a bit too big. These pieces won’t be too big for too long.
A child who is looking good and comfortable is someone who is ready to learn.
— Heloise