Dear Readers: Who’s ready for a party? Tailgating is a fun way to socialize and bring your group together before entering the stadium on game day, or before a concert or art festival. Here are some hints to make a terrific tailgate experience:
Running out of food would be bad. Get a head count, and plan for more folks to drop by as the party continues. Also, make sure you’ll have enough tableware, plates and cups.
Check with the venue to make sure you can tailgate there, and follow the rules to the letter.
What to serve? Easy-to-consume foods like hamburgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, chips, dips, potato salad, coleslaw, etc. And don’t forget the condiments.
Encourage activities for the crowd: dancing, playing badminton or tossing a football. Make sure there’s room enough — and no cars zooming about.
Keep a trash container nearby, and encourage guests to be tidy as they eat and drink. When the party is over and before you go inside, clean up and dispose of all trash appropriately.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.