Dear Annie: My friend has been dating the same guy for about a year, and I have always gotten along with him just fine. He has become my friend, too. I’ve always thought they seem so happy together, and it makes me glad to see my friend treated well by someone she cares about.
Friendship is everything to me. That’s why I’m struggling now. Another friend of mine, from a completely different circle of friends, was telling me about the guy she recently hooked up with. Well, lo and behold, he’s already taken ... by my other friend.
I’m really struggling with this information and feeling conflicted.
First of all, I can’t believe that this guy had me fooled while he’s been fooling around with two of my friends. But I just don’t know whom to confront first and how to get this pig out of my friends’ lives!
— Fierce Friend
Dear Fierce: “Pig” is too kind a word. But I digress.
You need to talk to both of your friends. (Let’s count it as some shred of a silver lining that the two of them aren’t friends with each other.)
First, talk to the one whom he cheated with. Don’t be accusatory. Start with “I’m sure you weren’t aware of this, but...” Don’t get into too many details with her. Keep the conversation short and sweet.
Then comes the hard part. You need to tell your friend her boyfriend cheated. Do it soon — like, now. The longer you put off news such as this the harder it is to share. Put forth your comfiest shoulder to cry on, and tell her, as gently as possible, that he cheated. It’s not going to be fun. You’ll be in for a long few weeks as a human sounding board. But in the end, your friend will move on.
As for that pig? He’ll go “wah, wah, wah” all the way home.