Dear Annie: When I lost our son to suicide in 2012, there were no words to take away the pain. I understood that clumsy attempts to console were well-intended and appreciated the intent.
However, there was one card that meant so much that I still keep where I can see it. It says, “Everything that love could do was done.”
I would like to help people understand that after a deep loss, one will always have times of sadness. It helps to be allowed to express those sad feelings when they arise. It helps to speak of the one you have lost and to have others share memories of that person.
It is best to respect those sad feelings and not trivialize them with any “get over it” sort of remarks. Sadness and grief cause many to be uncomfortable; therefore, they want those feelings to go away. But it is best to understand that they are part of life, and we can help each other just by being present and caring.
— Missing David
Dear Missing David: I am so deeply sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing your experience with others. I’m wishing you comfort.
