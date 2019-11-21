Dear Heloise: Please remind your readers, including school kids, how to wash their hands. Thank you.
— P.F., Costa Mesa, Calif.
Proper hand-washing can help lessen the spread of disease, and it can help to keep us healthier. Here are the “hows,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
Wet hands with clean, running warm or cool water. Turn off the water and apply soap.
Rub hands together to generate lather. Target the backs of your hands, palms, between your fingers and under your nails.
Wash for at least 20 seconds.
Rinse thoroughly.
Dry off using a clean towel or air blower.
As for the “how oftens”:
Before, during and after preparing foods, and before eating.
When caring for a sick person or treating a wound.
After using the restroom, and/or changing a diaper.
After blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
After touching an animal, animal waste or trash.
If you don’t have soap, hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol can cut the number of germs on your hands.
— Heloise
