Dear Annie: Both my wife and I are in our 80s, and we like to take walks together. Recently, we’ve noticed a safety issue that concerns us. As young children, we were always taught to walk facing traffic (i.e., the left side of the road). Older people, like us, seem to have learned this lesson well. But somewhere along the line, this simple safety tip got dropped.
What we see today are more and more young people and their families walking in the direction of traffic. Please tell your readers to be safe and walk facing traffic.
— Two Walkers
Dear Two Walkers: Thank you for your observation. I will pass the tip on to my readers. And great job walking! Walking together as a couple is great for so many reasons. It helps you stay fit while growing closer to each other by having relaxed conversations in the open air.
