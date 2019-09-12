Dear Readers: Workouts for the body are surely beneficial, but what about a workout for the face? Facial yoga is a new trend; exercise for the face can rev up circulation and strengthen facial muscles and skin over time.
Part of getting older is the loss of muscle tone, and this can show in the face. Exercises that increase the fullness of the cheeks will make the whole face appear firmer and fresh.
Look online for some facial yoga workouts, and combine them with your regular skin care and sunblock routines.
— Heloise
