Dear Heloise: I’m a substitute teacher, and I absolutely love it! Here are some hints that have helped me:
I limit myself to two campuses in the district. The kids and staff need to see a familiar face.
The substitute coordinator knows what jobs are available; all I do is ask!
Punctuality is key; following the lesson plan to the letter is critical. When I go into a new class, I have to be strict at first (then I soften up quickly); and wearing the school’s colors shows my spirit! The dress code is usually business casual.
I pack a “survival kit”: water bottle, adhesive strips, facial tissues, lots of pencils, cash for lunch and, with the school’s permission, a big bag of hard candies (one to a customer!). Passing a background check was necessary, but now my phone rings every day for a substitute job!
— S.L. in San Antonio
