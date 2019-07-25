Dear Readers: Being a mom is rewarding, yet challenging and stressful at the same time. What are some hints for moms when times get tough? Read on:
Stop comparing yourself and your family with other people and families. It may be necessary to take a break from social media sites.
Keep yourself healthy. You will feel better and have more energy. Eat good food, drink plenty of water, work out a few times a week and get enough sleep. Meditation can help, too.
Keep a journal of all the crazy and funny things your kids say and do.
Schedule a girlfriend getaway. Time with friends your own age has been shown to reduce stress.
Gratitude and a spiritual life can ground you and make you feel more happy and content.
— Heloise