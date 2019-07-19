Dear Heloise: If you have long delays while you are traveling by plane in Europe, you may be able to get some of your money refunded. According to the European Union regulation EC 261, you are eligible if:
1. You arrive at your destination three or more hours later than planned.
2. The flight took off in the European Union (from any airline) or landed in the EU, on the condition that the airline is headquartered in the EU.
3. You checked in no less than 45 minutes before your flight.
4. The airline is responsible, due to technical or operational difficulties.
The amount of compensation depends on how long you were delayed and the distance of the flight. Check online for more information.
— Paul J., Troy, Mich.