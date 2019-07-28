Dear Readers: Summer boating season is in full swing. Let’s look at possibly the most important piece of equipment you and your kids need in the boat: a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.
You may think you don’t need a life jacket; you are a good swimmer, and the jackets are bulky, ugly and unflattering. Think again.
Today’s life jackets are lightweight and accommodating; they form to your body. And you can’t count on your swimming skills in an emergency.
A life jacket should keep your head above water so you can breathe. Each person on the boat must have a life jacket.
An adult life jacket cannot work on a child. The child needs his or her own — a child’s chin and ears must not slip through the life jacket.
Each state has regulations on life jackets. Make sure you know yours. You may need a throwable device, too.
Safety is always the most important element when it comes to a day of boating. Make sure you are prepared.
— Heloise