Dear Annie: I have a message for all of the grandparents who complain about their grandchildren not thanking them for gifts. You raised those grandkids’ parents. Did you teach them to thank people who give them gifts? I didn’t raise my stepchildren, and they were never taught to show that kind of appreciation. Consequently, they haven’t taught their own children to say thank you. My nieces were raised as I was: to write thank-you notes. I kept every note and drawing they ever gave me. They’re now both in their 40s, and last year, I sent them each a package with all of those treasures. They were so thrilled that I had kept everything and they had a chance to read their own sweet youthful notes. One of my nieces has a little girl, and she’s teaching her those two really important words: “Thank you.” It’s up to each generation to teach the next about manners.
— A Happy Auntie
Dear Happy Auntie: As my grandmother used to say, “More is caught than taught.” You are 100 percent correct that teaching kids manners starts with their parents.
