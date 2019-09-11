Dear Heloise: My “from scratch” yellow cake tends to be on the dry side. What can I do so it’s more moist? I try not to overbeat or overbake.
— L.R., Harrisonburg, Va.
There are several things you might like to try:
1. Add an extra 1/3 cup vegetable oil to your batter.
2. Add one box of instant pudding mix to your cake’s dry ingredients. Vanilla with your yellow cake would taste nice.
3. Separate the white from the yolk of one egg used in the recipe and use only the yolk.
4. Try brushing your cakes with simple syrup to keep them moist. You might even want to add a little flavoring or liquor. But don’t oversoak the cake.
It’s not necessary to use all these hints on one cake. Experiment to see which method you prefer.
— Heloise
