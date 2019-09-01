Delbert and Ruby Ashlock of Belton will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a family trip to Branson and Silver Dollar City at a later date.
Ruby Thomison of Belton married Delbert Ashlock of Collins, Mo., on Aug. 22, 1969 at Belton Church of Christ with W.S. Wiley officiating.
The couple has owned and operated Delbert’s Wrecker Service for 35 years.
The couple has three sons, Michael Ashlock and wife, Fina, of Belton, Tim Ashlock and wife, Lisa, of Reno, Nev., and Will Ashlock and Michelle, of Vancouver, Wash.; and five grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 50 years.