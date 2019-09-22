Robert and Marilyn Garber of Roanoke and formerly of Harker Heights celebrated their 60th anniversary with a reception for family and friends at Harris Community Center in Belton.
Marilyn Stokes of Mount Pleasant, Mich., married Robert Garber on Sept. 20, 1959, at Evangelical United Brethren Church of Mount Pleasant with the Rev. Seward C. Walton officiating.
Mrs. Garber is retired. She had been a teacher.
Mr. Garber is retired. He owned Garber Funeral Home and Garber Lumber Co. in Shepherd, Mich.
The couple owned and operated several businesses in the Killeen and Harker Heights area. Most recently, they owned the Silo Christmas Tree Farm and Pumpkin Patch in Moffat. They closed the farm and retired in 2016.
They have three daughters, Amy Harkins of St. Louis, Mo., Mary Helton of Killeen and Anne Vanderbush of Southlake; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
They have lived in Central Texas for 47 years.