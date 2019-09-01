Robert and Brenda Buckley of Little River-Academy celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family dinner to Red Lobster and a trip to Colorado.
Brenda Money of Little River-Academy married Robert Buckley on Aug. 30, 1969 at Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple with James Lefan officiating.
Mrs. Buckley retired after 28 years working with Belton ISD and Academy ISD.
Mr. Buckley retired after 27 years with the Texas State Soil & Water Conservation Board.
The couple has two children, Jonathan Buckley and Jessica Haas, both of Temple; and six grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 50 years.