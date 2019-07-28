David and Mary Hansen of Westphalia celebrated their 55th anniversary with a family vacation to Still Water Resort in Branson.
Mary Ann Gray of Phoenix, Ariz., married David S. Hansen of Lakeside, Ariz., on July 24, 1964.
Mrs. Hansen is a homemaker and a retired nurse that worked for Phelps Dodge Copper Mining Company in Ajo, Ariz..
Mr. Hansen retired as the director of the Biomedical Communication Department after 30 years with Scott & White. He is currently teaching photography at Temple College going on 18 years.
The couple has two sons, David “Chip” Hansen Jr. and wife, Teleca, of Orange and William “Wil” Hansen and wife, Elizabeth “Lizz,” of San Antonio; four grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 39 years.