John and Ann Cooney of Temple celebrated their 50th anniversary with a dinner and a trip to Los Angeles to see their granddaughter’s debut in the production of the musical “Comfort Women.”
Ann Taylor of Rome, N.Y., married John Cooney on Aug. 22, 1969, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Rome, N.Y. with Monsignor Aubrey Seiter presiding.
Mrs. Cooney retired as a nurse after 50 years; 40 years were a Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
Mr. Cooney retired as a psychologist after 40 years with the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple.
The couple has two daughters, Kate Widner and husband, Joe, of Frisco and Ginger Lucas and husband, Casey, of Sugarland; and six grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 44 years.