Larry and Linda Pietsch of Temple celebrated their 50th anniversary with a wine and cheese tour of Italy and a Mediterranean cruise in June.
Linda Gayle Shelly of Memphis, Tenn., married Larry Pietsch on Aug. 29, 1969, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with the Rev. Keith Fox officiating.
Mrs. Pietsch worked in their family businesses; was a school teacher for three years; and was a homemaker.
Mr. Pietsch owned and operated businesses in the Temple area for 40 years and was a teacher in Austin for 13 years.
The couple has two children, Cameron Pietsch of Belton and Courtney Bishop of LaGrange; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
They have lived in Central Texas for 40 years.