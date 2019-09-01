Bobby and Linda Powell of Temple celebrated their 60th anniversary and are planning a river cruise in Europe next spring.
Linda Sue Schultz of Austin married Bobby Hugh Powell of Austin on Aug. 29, 1959.
Mrs. Powell was a homemaker and helped with the family business.
Mr. Powell retired from State Farm Insurance Company as a district manager in Temple in 1995.
The couple has five children, Karen Powelll Jennings and husband, David, of Belton, Jay Robert Powell and wife, Kristy, and David Marshall Powell and wife, Josie, all of Rogers; 18 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. They are the parents of the late Kimbra Lea Powell and the late William Hugh Powell.