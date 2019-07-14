Jon and Katie Burrows of Temple will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with a trip to London.
Katie Royal of Gould, Okla., married Jon Burrows of Tipton, Okla., on July 13, 1969, at First Baptist Church of Eldorado, Okla., with the Rev. Everett Smaltz officiating.
Mrs. Burrows retired from Scott & White after 20 years and then retired from Temple College after seven years. She currently serves on the Board of Trustees of Temple College.
Mr. Burrows retired as a Bell County Judge after 20 years and retired as a colonel with the U.S.A.F. Reserves after 30 years.
The couple has two children, Justin Burrows and wife, Elizabeth, of Brownsville, Vt., and Kelly Wilkin and husband, Bruce, of Houston; and four grandchildren.
They have live in Central Texas since 1976.