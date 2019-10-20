G.K. and Hilda Dale of Belton celebrated their 65th anniversary.
Hilda Hood of Brooksville, Fla., married G.K. Dale on Oct. 3, 1954, in Brooksville with Dr. Leon Gambrell officiating.
Mrs. Dale is a homemaker.
Mr. Dale is retired after 30 years with FMC Corp.
The couple has three children, Andrea Potts and husband, Terry, of Belton, Rhonda Whitman and husband, Brandon, of Austin and Duane Dale and wife, Dawn, of North Richland Hills; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 32 years.