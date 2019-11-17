Terry and Estelle Simonton of Heidenheimer celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family dinner at Ratibor Country Grill in Temple.
Estelle Merka of Granger married Terry Simonton on Nov. 15, 1969 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Granger with the Rev. Isidore Rozychi officiating.
Mrs. Simonton retired from the Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center in Temple after 32 years.
Mr. Simonton retired from 40 years as a land surveyor. He is currently a Supreme Director with the Knights of Columbus.
The couple has a son, Terry Simonton Jr. and his wife, Ashley, of Keller and a daughter, Tracie Sniggs and her husband, Glynn, of Temple; and four grandchildren.
They are lifelong residents of Central Texas.