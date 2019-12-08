W.K. Jr. and Mary Graham of Cameron celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family dinner at Oscar Store hosted by their children.
Mary C. Conley of Sherrill, N.Y., married W.K. Graham on Dec. 6, 1969, in Sherrill by the Rev. James Flavin.
Mrs. Graham retired as a teacher in Bell County after 18 years.
Mr. Graham retired from construction and beekeeping after 55 years.
The couple has three children, Christopher Graham of Omaha, Neb., Lt. Col. Lynn Lightfoot of Colorado Springs, Colo., and John Graham of Cameron; and five grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 48 years.