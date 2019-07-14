Adrian and Diann Pawelek of Temple celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family dinner hosted by their children.
Diann Hohman of Austin married Adrian Pawelek on July 12, 1969, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Falls City with the Rev. Theo Janysek officiating.
Mrs. Pawelek is a homemaker and has retired from the city of Temple.
Mr. Pawelek is retired after 43 years with Piccadilly Cafeteria.
The couple has two children, Karen Pawelek of Troy and Len Pawelek of Waco; and two grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas for 43 years.