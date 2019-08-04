Richard and Dorothy Hykel of Troy celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family dinner in Bullard hosted by their children. They plan to travel around the U.S. in their RV at a later date.
Dorothy Schuetz of Gerald married Richard D. Hykel on Aug. 2, 1969, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Abbott with the Rev. Wenceslas Pechal officiating.
Mrs. Hykel is semi-retired after working 32 years for Waco’s All About Travel and Lee Travel Service for 18 years.
Mr. Hykel is semi-retired after working 36 years with RVOS Insurance. He is still on the board of directors and assists with marketing throughout the state.
The couple has two sons, Jeff Hykel and wife, Kathy, of Bullard and Josh Hykel and wife, Madison, of Troy; and three grandchildren.
They have lived in Central Texas all of their lives.