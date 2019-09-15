Gary and Cecilia Hudgens of Belfalls celebrated their 50th anniversary with a dinner and a reception with friends and family.
Cecilia Knox of Belton married Gary Hudgens on Aug. 31, 1969, at First Presbyterian Church in Belton with Rod Robinson officiating.
Mrs. Hudgens retired as a music teacher; later she returned to Kennedy-Powell Elementary School for nine years.
Mr. Hudgens retired from farming in 2017.
The couple has two daughters, Holly Buck and husband, Roger, of Belfalls and Heather Armstrong and husband, Todd, of San Salvador, El Salvador; and six grandchildren.