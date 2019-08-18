Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service.
Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Daughters of the Republic of Texas
The Belton Sam Houston Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas hosted the District V workshop on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Harris Community Center in Belton.
The theme of the workshop was “Educating Early Texans”. One hundred and thirteen attended the event from all over Texas. Belton Mayor Marion Grayson presented a proclamation welcoming attendees. Beth Norwell, associate director of Alumni Relations, and Welba Dorsey spoke on the history of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Tours of the UMHB museum took place on Friday.
DRT is an organization for ladies starting at age 16 who prove lineage to an ancestor who lived in Texas before statehood. For information visit www.drtinfo.org.
Military Order of the Purple Heart
The Military Order of the Purple Heart Auxiliary is looking for family members of Purple Heart recipients to join the group’s Unit 1876 in Harker Heights.
This unit has been in existence for more than 25 years. The group has dedicated members who volunteer at multiple locations, including VA hospitals, to assist veterans and their family members.
The unit meets on the first Saturday of the month at the Charlie R. Greene Memorial Hall, 699 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Harker Heights.
Those interested in joining may contact Doris Williams, Unit 1876 president and Region 5 president, at drwllms62@gmail.com or call 254-681-6122 and leave a message.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
David Lockwood, former owner of Tem-Bell Nursery, will speak on “Turf Wars – Lawn Maintenance in Central Texas”.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Hub on Second Street in downtown Temple.
The club is open to anyone interested in travel and there are no dues or membership fees.
Upcoming tours include trips to Glen Rose to see “The Promise,” Bastrop, George Ranch in Richmond, and Jefferson. Other upcoming tours also include New York City, Yellowstone, the Everglades in Florida, India, Budapest, Prague and Iceland.
For information call 254-760-3350 and leave a message or email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
Wildflower Quilt Guild
The Wildflower Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the Family Life Center at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. 2nd St. in Temple. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m.
This month’s program will be presented by Cheryl Matzen, owner of Quilt-N-A-Flash. She has invented a stencil system for creating multiple half square triangles at the same time and will present this new system at the meeting. At a workshop on Wednesday, April 21, Matzen will teach participants how to use her stencils while making a Christmas table runner.
Any guild member interested in the workshop should contact Ruth Ellen Fise at rdfise@gmail.com. As an added bonus, Cheryl’s husband, John, will be available at the meeting and the workshop to sharpen scissors for a small fee.
Breakfast Lions
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome. The group’s motto is “We Serve”.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter No. 586 will meet 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the boardroom on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Santos Soto III from the Temple Fire Department will present a program on general fire safety.
All active and retired federal employees are invited. Those who attend are asked to bring a cookie donation for residents of the Williams R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home.
Native Plant Society
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will meet 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the boardroom on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Bill Lowrance will give a presentation on prairie grasses, vines and the Miller Springs Nature Center arboretum.
Karen Schuldies will give a presentation on the signs and symptoms of lyme disease.
Master Naturalists and Master Gardeners may count this event as one hour of education credit.
New members will receive a native plant and native seeds will be available for exchange.
The meeting is open to the public. For information call Ilse Meier at 254-630-6760.
Vocal Aces Toastmasters
D. Kirkland, arts department chair at Temple College, will speak at an open house event for the Vocal Aces Toastmasters group 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple.
The event will take place in the Veterans Affairs department building 171, Room A25 (in the administration building, not the hospital).
Topics will include the group’s education program, Pathways.
Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.
Choral League
The Choral League of Central Texas meets 7 p.m. Thursdays at the First Presbyterian Church, 2500 Church St. in Belton.
Singers of all ages and levels of experience are welcome to join the chorus.
For information or to schedule an audition call 254-933-2025.
Submission guidelines
Club news announcements and photos may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. Photo submissions must include full information for the caption. Not all photos will be used. All items are due by noon Monday.