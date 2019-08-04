Texas Folklife and VSA Texas will present audio stories and writing projects created by veterans during their 2019 workshops, part of a Creative Forces: NEA Military Healing Arts Network Community Connections project.
The “Stories for Creative Forces Listening Party” will take place 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple. The event will conclude a two-day workshop produced by Texas Folklife and VSA Texas designed to help active duty military personnel and veterans express their stories and folklore through writing, storytelling and audio production training.
The event is free and open to the public with RSVP, which can be completed online at eventbrite.com.
Charlie Lockwood, executive director of Texas Folklife, said the evening will be presented in two parts. The first part will feature written samples of stories by veterans who completed the workshops. Guests will listen to written and audio stories participants have created to talk about their experiences.
Lockwood said the rest of the event will feature a presentation by military folklorists Eric Eliason and Tad Tuljea, guest instructors who will talk about their work.
“They’re people that study the folklore and culture of people that served in the military, and they wrote a book together about that, and they were our guest instructors for one of our workshops,” he said.
Lockwood said they will do a short presentation about their work together.
He said anyone interested can attend the event.
“Anyone from the public and anyone that has an interest in the stories of veterans, whether that’s family members, community members, anyone that’s interested in learning more about veterans and arts projects, and those community members that may know a veteran or know someone who’s served as part of the armed forces that want to learn more about the stories and traditions and kind of creative elements of folks that have served,” Lockwood said.
NEA Military Healing Arts Network is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with the U.S. Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs and the state and local arts agencies. This initiative serves the special needs of military patients and veterans with traumatic brain injury and psychological health conditions, as well as their families and caregivers.
Texas Folklife is a statewide non-profit organization dedicated to presenting and preserving the diverse cultures and living heritage of the Lone Star State. TXF is designated by the National Endowment for the Arts as the official folk and traditional arts organization for the state. Since 1984, the TXF has honored traditions passed down within communities, explored the importance of traditional arts in contemporary society and celebrated the state’s vibrant heritage by providing arts experiences enjoyable and accessible for all generations. For more information, visit texasfolklife.org.
VSA Texas is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that operates at the intersection of arts, education and disability. For more information, visit vsatx/org.