Colonial Dames
The Gov. Samuel Mathews Colonial Dames XVII Century Chapter recently met at the Bell County Museum in Belton. A collection of $225 was taken for the Temple VA holiday Christmas. Also, puzzles and Christmas cards with stamps will be delivered to the Temple VA volunteer office for the veterans.
The program, “Revisiting the 1855 Edition: Songs and Ballads of the American Revolution,” was given by Neil Wiese. Wiese provided a copy of her book to everyone present.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Bell Extension Education Association
The Bell Extension Education Association clubs will meet 10 a.m. Monday at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2401 S. 57th St. in Temple. Registration will take place 10-10:15 a.m. and the meeting will follow.
The program “Use It or Lose It” will be presented by Gayle Pomykal, state delegate, and the guest speaker will be Kathy Patterson from Sammons Community Center. In addition, Temple Fire Department personnel will present a “Stop the Bleed” program.
Members are asked to bring finger foods to share for lunch and an unwrapped gift for children and teens such as toys, sports equipment, and games for the Rescue Elves program. All members and visitors are encouraged to attend.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group activities.
The group will meet for Chat N’ Canasta on Monday; a luncheon will be held and the group will meet for popcorn and bridge on Wednesday; the Bookworms group will meet on Monday, Dec. 9; the group will meet for canasta Tuesday, Dec. 10; a TGIF lunch will be held and the Trailblazers group will meet Friday, Dec. 13; and a Couples Night Out will take place Saturday, Dec. 14.
For information about the club, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com and for information about club activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday at the Women’s Federation Club House, 219 King Circle in Temple.
J. Cole Patton, a soil scientist with the Natural Resources Conservation Services, USDA, will present “The Soils of Texas,” with emphasis on Bell County.
Members are reminded to bring an unwrapped gift to be donated to the Salvation Army.
The meeting is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels.
Breakfast Lions
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to the meeting. The club’s motto is “We Serve”.
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet noon Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Four board members from the Temple Literacy Council will read excerpts from and discuss pieces of Christmas literature that have special meaning to them. A fifth board member will sing a selection or two that has a special seasonal meaning to her. As time allows, the group will have an “open mic” time for other attendees to present and discuss their favorite pieces of Christmas literature.
Attendees may bring a lunch and the Temple Literacy Council will provide drinks. For information call 254-774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.
