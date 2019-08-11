Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group activities.
The group will meet to play canasta 11:30 a.m. Tuesday; a President’s Coffee meeting will take place 10:30 a.m. Thursday; the group will meet for Bunco 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20; and a Fun Lunch event will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.
For information about joining the group contact Mary Pringle at pringlem@msn.com. For information about group activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Tanglefoot Extension Education Club
The Tanglefoot Extension Education Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Monday at St Luke’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
The meeting will include the election of officers for club year 2019-2020. Members need to make sure their information for the club handbook is correct. If a member is unable to attend, they need to call a club officer. Plans for the District 8 Retreat and the State Conference will be discussed. Members will need to bring cash for hamburgers for the noon lunch.
For information call the AgriLife office at 254-933-5305.
Leedale Extension Education Club
The Leedale Extension Education Club will meet 9 a.m. Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Plans will be made for the District 8 Retreat on Aug. 13 in Granbury and for the State TEEA Conference set Sept. 10-11 in San Marcos. A brunch will be served.
For information call 254-931-4034.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet 1 p.m. Thursday at Jody’s Family Restaurant, 1301 S. First St. in Temple.
For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773.
Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service.
Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday at Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane in Temple.
August is “Beginning Day” and will be hosted by the new board of directors. The international theme for 2019-2020 will be “Power of the Dream”.
For information call President Judy Switzer at 713-805-1178 or visit betasigmaphi.org/History.php.
Central Texas Master Naturalists
The Central Texas chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 N. Main St. in Belton.
Richard McCarthy, a CTMN charter member, will speak about aquatic invertebrate.
For information visit the chapter’s website at www.txmn.org/centraltexas.
The meeting is open to the public.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments, 2916 Country Lane Drive in Temple.
Rotary Youth Leadership award recipients will recap their summer leadership camp experience.
Temple Breakfast Lions
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
The group’s new district governor will speak at the Aug. 15 meeting.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to attend. The group’s motto is “We Serve”.
King Solomon Masonic Lodge
Members of King Solomon Masonic Lodge will meet 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Temple Masonic Center located on the corner of Central Avenue and Second Street in Temple.
All are welcome to attend the dinner at 6:30 p.m. with a Master Masons meeting to follow.
Prior to the meeting, the lodge will present a 50-year service award to Gary Gosney in recognition of his years of service to Masonry. The District Deputy Grand Master will also make his official visit.
For information contact the Master of the Lodge, Roger Glick, at roger.h.glick@gmail.com.
Submission guidelines
Club news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.