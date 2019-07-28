The Salado Chamber of Commerce will present the 53rd annual Salado Art Fair next weekend, featuring fine art, demonstrations, food and live music.
The Art Fair will kick off with a Friday Night Soirée from 6:30-9 p.m. in the Sirena Room at Tenroc Ranch, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road. Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and beverages while meeting with this year’s participating artists. Music will be provided by Attila the Horn, with catering by Let Us Do the Cooking. A silent auction comprised of works donated by participating artists will benefit the Salado Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets for the Soirée are available online at www.salado.com/calendar or in person at the Salado Chamber of Commerce Office. Ticket sales will end today.
The Art Fair will take place on the grounds of the Salado Civic Center, 600 N. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The free, family-friendly event will feature more than 30 artists from all over Texas and live music in the gazebo.
Artisans will have a variety of goods for sale including ceramics, illustrations and drawings, jewelry, paintings, photography, sculptures, stained glass, textiles and more.
During Artists in Action visitors will be able to see a few of this year’s artists demonstration their techniques on site.
This year’s Art Fair also marks the return of commemorative posters, which will be for sale in limited quantities both Friday night and throughout the Art Fair. This year’s winning poster art is a painting titled “Bluebonnet Meadow” by Carl A. Puett of Puett’s Paintings based in Marquez.
Throughout the event visitors can also purchase raffle tickets to win works donated by participating artists. The drawing will take place 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit www.salado.com or contact the Salado Chamber of Commerce.