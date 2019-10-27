Dr. Robert E. Burke, a local author and retired pediatrician, recently published a new children’s fiction book.
“Buddy the Globetrotter” is a planned series of travel adventures based on many of the travel experiences that he has previously written for the Temple Daily Telegram.
The books are narrated by a dog named Buddy. “Expedition to the Frozen Continent” is the first and highlights travel to Antarctica.
Burke said he hopes to inspire young minds to enjoy reading, while expanding their own imaginations and building each one’s fund of knowledge.
“Hopefully, ‘Buddy the Globetrotter’ will remind them that reading is fun, and in doing so they can go to faraway places without ever leaving their chairs,” Burke said.
The book is available in e-format and paperback on Amazon.
In “Expedition to the Frozen Continent,” young readers will have the opportunity to relate to Buddy’s emotions while learning facts about this pristine wilderness.
Following is how Buddy describes his arrival in the Antarctic Sound:
“Nothing, no one, nowhere ever gave me such a feeling of being one with nature. All around us was sea ice in all its manifestations. The air was brisk, cold, and refreshing, devoid of the smells of civilization.”
Dr. Burke reports that adults as well will enjoy the read. Temple resident Sue Judd provided this review: “I just finished Buddy’s book. I thoroughly enjoyed it. I’m looking forward to his next adventure. Keep traveling and keep writing!”