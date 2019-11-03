The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple presents professional book reviewers and storytellers throughout the year as part of its humanities programs, in tradition of the Review Club.
All guests are welcome to attend the series of events throughout the year. Reviews are held 2 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month in the Strasburger Hall, followed by refreshments.
This year, there will be a series of monthly reviews through March 5, 2020. The next review is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Rose-Mary Rumbley will review “Footsteps,” a collection of essays recently released from The New York Times as a compilation of feature stories from the newspaper over the decades. Each selection examines a particular author and his or her love affair with a place in the world of great personal influence. The collection is dynamic and highly engaging, as each offer is presented by a different writer from the newspaper. “Footsteps” explores iconic authors’ relationships to landmarks and cities around the world.
Rumbley earned a PhD in communications from the University of North Texas. She served as a professor of Speech and Theatre at Dallas Baptist University for 12 years and as Single Adult Minister at First Baptist Church, Dallas, for seven years. She also appeared on the stage at the Dallas Summer Musicals and at Casa Manana in Fort Worth. Today she is on the speaking circuit and enjoys researching each and every topic. Rumbley has two grown children and one grandchild.
The next reviews and stories to save the dates for are Dec. 3 with Nella Phillips, Jan. 7 with Colleen Boudreaux, Feb. 4 with Decee Cornish and March 5 with Susan Boone.
Individual tickets cost $8 and can be purchased at the door. For more information, call 254-773-9926.