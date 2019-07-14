The 12th annual Bridal Showcase, presented by the Temple Daily Telegram, is once again creating a one-stop experience for couples and families in the midst of wedding planning.
The 2019 Bridal Showcase will take place 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple. The event will feature local businesses, a runway fashion show, door prizes and the popular “Diamond Dig.”
Tickets cost $10 and are available online at www.CentralTexasTickets.com. Brides-to-be will receive complimentary admission.
More than 40 vendors are set to participate in this year’s showcase, offering a variety of goods and services including wedding gowns, decorating ideas, cake tastings, flower arrangements, venues, and the chance to meet face-to-face with photographers, makeup artists and hairstylists.
Many vendors will offer door prizes for the brides-to-be.
“The vendors do an amazing job of decorating, and they really just go all out for the event,” said Lauren Ballard, Telegram advertising director and event coordinator.
During the showcase, brides-to-be can register for the “Diamond Dig,” sponsored by Lastovica jewelers. The event allows brides a chance to “dig” through a large container of packing material to find a special gemstone that they can trade in for a quarter-carat diamond.
The highlight of the showcase will be the runway fashion show, featuring styles from Main Street Bridal in Belton.
In addition to door prizes from individual businesses, brides-to-be may enter to win a prize package by visiting each vendor booth and having their event passport signed.