Walking into Serendipity in Salado feels like stepping into a modern European tea shop.
The bright blue walls perfectly compliment the white shelves laden with floral-patterned teapots and mugs and contrast with the rows and rows of light brown bags filled with a variety of loose leaf teas. Framed artwork and nature photographs pop out from behind rows of shiny kettles sitting on top shelves. Here and there, a bottle of Round Rock Honey or jars of preserves stand out next to the delicate-looking teacups and saucers.
Like sipping tea, it’s a cleansing experience for mind, body and soul.
Serendipity was opened by Mary Kelch in September 2018. She manages the shop with occasional help from her daughter and husband.
Kelch describes herself as a northern girl who’s “so northern I’m practically Canadian.” The military spouse found herself in Texas for what was supposed to be a four year assignment. But Kelch said, after four years in Salado, she told her husband she wanted to stay and open a tea shop.
“I said I think this is something I really want to do,” she said. “And he looked and me and he goes, ‘Well how are Texans going to look at tea?’ And I said, ‘Well they do sweet tea, don’t they?’”
After deciding to proceed, Kelch said the location in Suite C of the Old Town Salado shopping plaza at 600 N. Main St., fell into their laps within weeks. Kelch said she has enjoyed being located on that end of town.
“It’s quieter, but the people, the shop owners down on this end are just so lovely,” she said. “They really are. And I knew this end of town well. So here we are.”
Kelch’s passion for tea started at a young age.
“I grew up with it, and it’s just always been a thing. My grandmother gave me a teacup back in the ‘80s that was a Royal Windsor… and that just sort of started it,” she said as she retrieved the teacup from a cabinet and placed it gently on the table. On the bottom it’s dated 1944.
“My family does not have a lot of heirlooms, so this is one of the few that we have,” she said.
Kelch said she’s always been into European tea culture, hence the look of the shop. She’s also written several magazine articles on tea drinking and brewing.
When Serendipity first opened, Kelch said she expected to have to do tons of education on proper tea consumption.
“A lot of people found out we were here and began to seek us out, because they had a tea shop where they lived previously or there had been one a couple towns over and it had disappeared,” she said. “And they were so excited I was here, so I was amazingly, pleasantly impressed that there are far more people who drink tea than I anticipated, because America is very much a coffee culture. But tea is starting to creep up on them.”
The shop carries more than 40 teas including black, green, white, oolong and herbal blends. Kelch said her teas are sourced from China, India and Japan, and her goal for the fall is to begin offering yaupon, a tea made from the only caffeinated plant in North America, which can actually grow in Texas.
“And if I can incorporate things that are indigenous to the area, I’m all about that,” she said.
Serendipity also carries a lot of accompanying products like teacups, teapots, infusing-ware, preserves, mustards and Round Rock Honey.
Kelch said there will be new products arriving soon, and her goal is to bring in more local products that mesh with what the shop already has established.
The shop also hosts the occasional fun event, like paint-you-own-teacup planter sessions. Kelch said she would eventually like to host classes in tea tasting and tea education as well.
She said her goals for the near future including bringing in more education, expanding product lines and making items more accessible to people.
In the meantime, tea aficionados and novices alike are welcome to stop by for a taste of Serendipity.