Wildflower Quilt Guild
The Wildflower Quilt Guild will present a quilt show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 19, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
The show will feature more than 200 quilts, boutique items made by guild members, bed turnings, door prizes and a drawing for a quilt. All quilts have been made by local fiber artists. Some of the quilts on display will be donated to local charities. Admission is $6; parking is free.
The group’s regular membership meeting will take place Tuesday in the Family Life Center at First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple. Refreshments will be served at 6:15 p.m. and the meeting will start at 7 p.m.
Rosie de Leon-McCardy will present a program on Redwork.
Children of the Republic of Texas
Four members of the Sam Houston chapter of the Children of the Republic of Texas recently attended the group’s state convention in Lubbock. Those who attended were Elijah and Isaac Cummins, sons of Gene and Patricia Cummins of Killeen, and Catelyn and Briley Tyler, daughters of Brian and Carey Tyler of Holland.
Two of the Sam Houston CRT members were elected to the CRT Board of Management. Isaac Cummins was elected as Chaplain General and Catelyn Tyler was elected as Custodian General. Elijah Cummins represented the chapter on the Nominating Committee. Briley Tyler served as a Page during the convention.
The Children of the Republic of Texas is a lineal organization sponsored by the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. The group’s purpose is to encourage the study of Texas history and to preserve the places made sacred by the people who achieved Texas independence. Anyone interested in learning more about CRT or DRT may contact the chapter registrar at jkstyler@hot.rr.com.
Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service.
Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to the Central Texas area, has announced upcoming group activities.
The group will meet 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, to play Bunco; and the group will meet 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 24, for a “Funch Lunch” event.
For information about group activities email Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
Rotary District Governor Jim Henry will be the guest speaker.