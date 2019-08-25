Central Texas Corvette clubs
Central Texas Corvette clubs are participating in the National Corvette Caravan, a celebration of the iconic sports car culminating in Bowling Green, Ky., for the anniversary celebration of the National Corvette Museum.
On Monday, about 80 Corvettes will meet at Don Ringler Chevrolet in Temple to travel to Bowling Green. Local groups will meet up with others from around the world as they travel to Bowling Green to celebrate the museum’s 25th anniversary.
Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service.
Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Bell Extension Education Association
The Bell Extension Education Association will meet Monday in the Bell County Extension meeting room at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. Refreshments will be served at 9:45 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. The Tejas Club will be the host club.
This meeting takes the place of the September meeting since the state conference will be held Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 in San Marcos. Last-minute plans and reminders will be shared.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced several upcoming group activities.
The group will meet for “Chat N Canasta” Monday, Sept. 2; the group will hold its monthly luncheon Wednesday, Sept. 4; the club’s Book Worms and Golf League groups will meet Monday, Sept. 9; the Singing Bluebonnets will meet and canasta will be played on Tuesday, Sept. 10; a game day will be held Tuesday, Sept. 11; a “TGIF” lunch will be held Friday, Sept. 13; and a “Couples Night Out” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 14.
For information on joining the club, contact Laura Rowland at laurarowland25@gmail.com. For information on activities, contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.