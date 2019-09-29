Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced several upcoming activities.
The group will hold its monthly luncheon and meet for popcorn and bridge on Tuesday; the group’s golf league and a Chat N’ Canasta event will be held Monday, Oct. 7; on Tuesday, Oct. 8, the Singing Bluebonnets will meet and the group will meet to play canasta; on Friday, Oct. 11, the group will meet for a TGIF lunch; and a Couples Night Out event will be held Saturday, Oct. 12.
For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com. For information on activities, contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scout Boulevard in Temple.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome. The club’s motto is “We Serve”.
Club members would like to thank the community for supporting its recent circus event.
Proceeds from the event benefit local charities.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Temple City Federation of Women’s Clubs, 219 King Circle in Temple.
Glen Melton, president of Bell County Master Gardeners, will give a presentation on effective composting methods.
The meeting is open to gardeners of all ages and experience levels.
McDowell Cemetery Association
The McDowell Cemetery Association will meet 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Nolan Valley Baptist Church, 13206 W. FM 93 in Belton.
Officers will be elected and a memorial service will be held.
Submission guidelines
Club news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.