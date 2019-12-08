Temple Parks and Recreation will present the fourth annual Bend of the River Christmas event 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River.
This year’s hometown holiday celebration will offer two snow slides, an icicle snow ship, a snowman bouncer, barrel train rides, a snow party and more.
Advance tickets are available online from templeparks.com, and cost $5 per person. Tickets will also be sold at the gate, and children young than 2 will receive free admission.
The event will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, arts and crafts, a petting zoo and Cowboy Santa included in the price of the tickets.
Concessions and other merchandise will also be available for purchase.
No outside food or beverages will be allowed inside the park. Pets will not be allowed inside, with the exception of service animals. Parking will be free, and all ticket sales are final.
In the case of severe weather, event officials will work with police to ensure maximum safety. In a hazardous weather situation, the event may be delayed or canceled.