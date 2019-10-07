College graduates
Baron Crespo of Temple graduated with a PDMS in Clinical Psychopharmacology from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, N.J., in May 2019.
Baylor University in Waco announces its summer 2019 graduates to include: Cameron - Haley Marie Johanna Westbrook, Bachelor of Arts, Communication. Copperas Cove - Jazmín Linet Rolón, Bachelor of Arts, Spanish; and Tiffany Nicole Wolfe, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy. Harker Heights - Jody Lynn Plaster, Master of Social Work, Social Work. Nolanville - Ariah Emily Riggle, Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences, Child and Family Studies. And Temple - Alana Dubrocq, Master of Science in Education, Educational Psychology; Connor Gale Knudsen, Master of Divinity, Theology; Connor Gale Knudsen, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum and Instruction; and Collin Thomas Zahler, Master of Science, Chemistry.
Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls announces its August 2019 graduates to include: Belton - Melissa Marie Perez, BS in Radiologic Sciences, Radiologic Sciences. Harker Heights - Linda Dawn Dao, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Psyc Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. And Temple - Shaneerose Starr Bowman, BS in Radiologic Sciences, Radiologic Sciences.
TSTC graduate news
Nathan Stroud of Temple is an MIS technician and is currently working to shift the city to a Cisco Meraki cloud-based system. Stroud has associate degrees in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics Specialist from TSTC. While at TSTC, he was a student worker in the Cyber Security program. Stroud said an average day for him involves fixing network, internet and printer issues, along with working with vendors. There are also issues with cell phones, laptops and desktop computers that arise among the roughly 100 full-time city employees. He is also called upon to do forensics work for the Hillsboro Police Department. “With the police department, I work with cell phones,” he said. “I get about 10 cases a year and use software to get into them, pull data off and give it to the police department.” Stroud learned about the job opening in Hillsboro through a TSTC Alumni Association email.