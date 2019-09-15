It’s mermaid season in Salado.
Preparations are well underway for the third annual Sirena Festival and Parade to take place Saturday, Oct. 5, on the banks of Salado Creek. The event will celebrate Salado’s legendary mermaid and raise money to build an all-abilities playground in Bell County.
Mermaid season kicked off Thursday with a brunch at The Venue by Inn on the Creek in Salado. Proceeds from the brunch benefit Sirena Fest, a Variety Texas 501(c)3 children’s charity with a vision of building a playground in Salado that can be accessed by children of any ability.
Laci Gunter, brunch emcee, admitted during the event that building an all-abilities playground is a project with a special place in her heart.
“In some capacity, we all feel the desire to make this vision of an all-abilities playground a reality,” she said. “An all-abilities playground transforms a playground into freedom.”
Stacy Bruce, president and executive director of Variety Texas, spoke about Variety’s mission and how the construction of an all-abilities playground in Salado will create an environment that promotes fairness, comfort, physical and cognitive activities, safety, independence and inclusion
“And subsequently, we will see a community that is collaborating; that is willing to embrace, promote and thrive on respect, awareness, friendship, social equity, health and wellness, learning, fun, community engagement and self-determination,” she said.
Bruce explained that these types of playgrounds are not cheap; the project will cost a minimum of $250,000. In the three years since Sirena Fest was founded, $50,000 has been raised so far.
Other speakers during the brunch included guests of honor Doris Parker and her 12-year-old son, Logan, a Texas ambassador for Children’s Miracle Network. Logan was diagnosed with a rare-genetic disease when he was two years old, and doctors told his parents that most kids with the same disease didn’t live to see their 10th birthday.
Doris said the playground will give her family opportunities to make memories and allow Logan to be included.
“The playground itself is actually going to be able to give us an opportunity for us to play together,” she said. “He’s usually a cheerleader on the sidelines and he doesn’t actually get to participate so it’s going to be a huge impact for him, just because he’ll be able to play not only with his peers that have special needs, but the non-peers, so it’s just a huge inclusion for us.”
Tiffany Schreiner, founder of Sirena Fest, said what began as a spark in a little girl’s eyes quickly grew into one of the most “darling, Mayberry-esque mermaid parades in history,” and it has continued to grow.
She said they would like to raise another $85,000 this year to help move the playground project into the next phase.
The festival will begin with the parade at 11 a.m., followed by an afternoon of live music, food trucks and vendors, kids activities, a mermaid costume contest, performers and more. During the festival, Schreiner said the event’s “soarin’ siren,” Wendy Faulkner with Skydive Temple, will be making a jump and landing across from the festival grounds. Schreiner said Faulkner will have 11,000 jumps on her record by the time Sirena Fest rolls around.
This year, Sirena Fest is also launching the Sirenas of Salado Youth Ambassador program. Chairwoman Emily Jones said the goal of the program is to get high school girls involved in raising money for the playground so they can have an impact in their community, as well as earn service hours and learn life skills. Ambassador mentor will be Temple resident and philanthropist Allison Dickson.
For more information about the Sirena Festival and Parade, visit VarietyTexas.org/Sirena-Events.