The crew of the Texas travel show, “The Daytripper,” will host a special party at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, featuring the premier of the new Season 11 episode that was filmed in the village.
The party will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, and will feature live music from Color Me Brass Band, costume contests, prize drawings and a meet-and-greet with show host Chet Garner.
“The ‘Daytripper’ staff organized a raffle which will feature ‘Daytripper’ merchandise and some of the businesses here in Salado are contributing to it too,” said Barrow co-owner KD Hill. “And two costume contests organized by the Daytripper people with prizes.”
The party will include a classic Halloween costume contest and a Chet look-alike contest.
Local vendors will also be onsite, including Happy Pizza Co., Longbow Coffee Roasters, Magical Treats and The Rosanky’s Kettle Corn. Bubble Magician Jeff Hapke will entertain guests with his giant sudsy creations.
Pets are welcome, and guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for seating on the lawn.
“The Daytripper” is a production of the Georgetown-based Hogaboom Road, Inc. It began in 2009 on PBS and is now airing its 11th season. The show takes viewers to the obscure dives and hideaways in Texas all within a day’s reach.
The Salado episode will be premiered at the party as soon as it’s dark enough, and will feature highlights like Salado Museum and College Park, The Stagecoach Inn, local artists, Salado Creek and the brewery.
“It’s a really big honor for Salado to be included on this PBS series, because wherever Chet and the ‘Daytripper’ people go, people follow,” Hill said. “They have a huge following in Texas, and it means a lot for Salado to be included because we try to be a tourist destination that caters to people who are interested in history and crafts and art and good food and experiencing small towns.