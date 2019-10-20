The Salado art scene has gotten a “quirky, funky and cool” addition with the arrival of J.Genevieve, a creative brand and gallery which celebrated its grand opening earlier this month.
Owner Jessica Mall took her 20 years of photography experience and the skills she gained while supporting other local artists and businesses and poured them into the creation of her own gallery, photography studio and event space.
Mall said she wanted the gallery to be located by all the energy on the south end of town, and close to Salado Creek. She found an ideal spot, and set up her headquarters in Suite B at 209 S. Main St.
J.Genevieve HQ had a soft opening in June and a grand opening the first week of October.
The gallery itself is a whole mix of creative outlets.
“I call it my HQ on purpose; it’s like my little headquarters,” Mall said. “It’s not your typical photography studio. That’s not my goal.”
Her photography offerings include mini sessions, photo workshops and full sessions for individual and commercial clients.
“Really the outlet here,” she said, indicating the gallery space, “is going to be original art. About 90 percent of what I have are original art pieces or prints of original art pieces. So that’s the big draw I think here.”
Mall describes her style as “artistic photojournalism,” so she prefers to shoot offsite.
“But I really wanted a space that could have art forms that are just a little underrepresented in this particular area in Salado,” she said. “So it’s very eclectic, and I want people to have experiences with art that they might not have interacted with before, because I think that’s important.”
She said that interaction sparks important conversations, and if people have a positive experience around different types of art forms, it just opens them up in a way.
Mall said through her photo sessions, her clients will get an entirely original perspective.
“It’s my perspective on things that are important to them,” she said. “I can reflect that back to them in a really beautiful, appealing way that helps them capture how really important parts of their life feel.”
As the business grows, Mall is also offering events. She said people can rent out the gallery as an event space, and she already has some bookings during the holidays for people who want to have parties in a unique environment.
“And then I’ve partnered with certain people to offer experiences here that have either transformed me, or I really believe in or I think we need more of,” she said.
These experiences include weekly yoga, monthly full moon and new moon yoga, and monthly sound baths.
A temporary exhibit will be on display for Halloween from Oct. 24-31. The Haunted Art House is an annual exhibition dedicated to the darkness of artistic expression. The exhibit will feature various artists and a spooky shenanigans celebration on Oct. 26, including snacks, a photo booth, and tarot readings beginning at 4 p.m. and costume karaoke at 8 p.m.
Because J.Genevieve is a creative brand and not just a photography brand, Mall said she wanted the business title to be more than just her name.
“So Genevieve is the name that I always used to pick when my kids and I would play imaginary games when they were little,” she said. “I just liked it, right?”
When she went to name the business, Mall said she was thinking about branding opportunities and whatnot. So she used the J from her signature and combined it with Genevieve.
“It just felt right, so I went with it,” she said. “I found later – right before I launched – it means ‘tribe woman,’ which I cried when I found that out, because that has a very primal, instinctual feel to it, which is very much me. And then this community really is a little tribe in its own weird, funky way, so it just made so much sense.”
Mall said people come into J.Genevieve and love what they see; they like the vibe and how it feels, and that opens them up to share or have an experience that propels them forward.
“It really is just a creative space with a lot of really cool energy going on, and it’s very open and very free,” she said.