I love fresh herbs both as landscape plants and culinary delights. Several years ago, I started growing a variety of herbs in containers. For me, this is ideal so that I can move them to different locations in my landscape as needed for sun or to prevent loss from a cold spell.
An additional benefit of having herbs handy at home is the savings of not having to purchase fresh herbs from the grocery store that last a few days at best. It is a great investment to plant your favorite herbs in an herb garden whether directly in the landscape or in a container.
Herbs can be grown indoors also. If your lifestyle is such that you prefer attending to indoor plants versus outdoor plants, go ahead with planting a container of herbs to be grown indoors, but be sure to place them in a bright, sunny window because most herbs require a lot of sun. One caution when grown herbs indoor, refrain from overwatering. Indoor plants do not dry out as quickly as those planted outdoors. Whether herbs are planted indoors our out, they need to be watered when the soil feels dry.
Some herbs are easier to grow than other. Chives, mint, parsley and tarragon can be grown easily indoors or out. Herbs such as bay, marjoram, oregano, rosemary, sage and thyme need more attention because they are a little slower to adapt to their conditions. These herbs do better outdoors.
Dill, fennel, basil and cilantro have particular preferences and will probably do better outdoors. However, I have a friend who grows basil year around on her sunny windowsill in a wine bottle filled with water.
It is good to know which herbs are annuals and which are perennials so that the savvy gardener won’t be disappointed when his favorite herb dies. The annuals are basil, dill, chervil, cilantro, fennel and summer savory. Parsley is a biennial (a two-year life), but don’t be disappointed that it lasts only one year. Herbs that are perennials include chives-both onion and garlic, lavender, lemon balm, oregano, rosemary, sage, spearmint, sorrel, thyme, tarragon, and Mexican mint marigold. Mexican mint marigold dies back in the winter, but don’t give up on it. Just cut it back and new growth will appear when the whether warms in early spring.
All perennial herb plants can be planted at this time of the year. Plant Cilantro, Dill, Fennel, Parsley from starter plants. Borage, Caraway, Chamomile, Chervil, Chives, Fennel, Parsley, Summer or Savory can be planted from seed or starter plants. Having fresh rosemary, oregano, or chives really makes a difference in recipes that call for these herbs.
The herbs listed that require partial shade are cilantro, chervil, parsley, lemon balm, spearmint, thyme, and tarragon. The rest require full sun, but may need relief from the blistering summer sun we experience in Central Texas.
When some herbs bolt or start producing blooms then seeds, their taste changes. To keep them tasting like they should, pinch back the bloom spikes when they begin. Basil is the best example of this. I plant several types of basil, each having of different flavor. I let the ones I don’t prefer go to seed and the favored ones, I pinch back, then finally let them go to seed for the new crop next year.
Basil, cilantro, dill, fennel, chervil, and borage reseed themselves. Mint can quickly take over if planted directly in the landscape, it is best in a container to keep it from spreading in an unwanted area, the same is true of oregano.
As herbs bloom, they attract pollinators. Mint and oregano are well-loved by bees and butterflies.
Learning from this discussion on herbs, it is a good idea to add herbs in the landscape for a two-fold purpose, the beauty of the herb plants themselves and the bonus of having fresh herbs handy for use in cooking.
Just a reminder — this is the time of year to scatter wildflower seeds such as Texas bluebonnets, Indian blankets and Mexican hats.
Rake a thin layer of soil over the seeds. Water every three days or so to keep the soil moist.
The reward will be good root systems and sturdy stems over the winter months and hopefully beautiful blooms in the spring.
Upcoming event
Mark your calendar for the Bell County Master Gardener Annual Fall Plant Sale set to run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. Plan to attend early for best selection. There will be herbs, trees, shrubs, vines, perennials and grasses included in the sale. For more information see https://txmg.org/bell/.