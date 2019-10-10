Clements Boys and Girls Club benefit concert
A concert benefiting the Clements Boys and Girls Clubs will take place 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton. The band Scratch 3 will open the show and the headliner will be Back in Black, an AC/DC tribute band. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets are available at www.outhousetickets.com. Table sponsorships also are available. To sponsor a table visit www.bgcbackinblack.org.
Poker Run ride
A “Poker Run” ride featuring bikes and hot rods benefiting Hilltop Recovery Ministries will be held Saturday. The ride will start at VFW Post No. 8577 at 1506 Veterans Ave. in Copperas Cove. The ride also will feature stops at Bar D Brewhouse, 213 N. High St. in San Saba; Joe’s Bar, 107 W. Main St. in Llano; and Reverend Jim’s Dam Pub, 19605 State Highway 29 in Buchanan Dam. The event will begin with breakfast 8-10 a.m.; the first rider out will be at 10:30 a.m.; and the last rider out will be at 11:30 a.m.
Registration will be available on site. Cost is $25 for a first hand and $40 for a double hand.
Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin memorial bike ride
The inaugural Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin memorial bike ride will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The ride will start at Horny Toad Harley Davidson in Temple and end at Schoepf’s BBQ in Belton.
The entry fee is $30 per rider and $10 per passenger. All proceeds go to the Priceless Beginnings camps for children who are victims of domestic violence. For information visit https://Pricelessbeginningsinmemoryofjennaandmichael.wordpress.com/contact/.
Emily McCann benefit
A benefit for Central Texas resident Emily McCann, a mother of two who has been in ICU due to a brain infection, will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado. The event will include food, live music, a drawing for a quilt and a silent auction.
Kiwanis Club Fall Sportsman drawing
Tickets are now available for the Fall Sportsman drawing hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Temple. The drawing will take place on Oct. 25 on Facebook live at www.facebook.com/TempleKiwanis/.
The first prize is a rifle or a $725 gift card to Cabela’s; the second prize is a $200 gift card to Cabela’s. Tickets are $20 each or three for $50. Only 150 tickets will be sold. Prizes will be presented as a pre-paid gift card. You must be at least 18 years old to participate and also pass a background check to convert the gift card to a firearm purchase. Tickest may be purchased at Kiwanistemple.org.
Covenant Lutheran Church craft sale
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple, will hold a craft sale and silent auction from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
Proceeds will benefit Feed My Sheep and Aware Central Texas.
The Grove Community Center sausage fest and bake sale
A sausage fest and bake sale benefiting the upkeep of the Grove Community Center will be held 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the center, located at 5702 State Highway 236 in Moody (the Grove).
The event also will include a prize drawing, silent auction and entertainment by Sonny and Jane Fine.
Plates of sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, dessert and a beverage cost $10 for adults and $5 for children age 6-10 (children younger than 5 may dine for free). Take-out plates also will be available.