Sammons Bridge
Tuesday, Sept. 24
North/South
1st: Wanda Myers and Helen Sanderford
2nd: Lois and Gene Miller tied Poncho and Joyce Melvin
East/West
1st: Linda Smith and Ruth Weasmer
2nd: Rowland and Jan Bartoo
3rd: Terry Bedsole and Pam Edwards
Thursday, Sept. 26
North/South
1st: David and Helen Sanderford
2nd: Gene and Lois Miller
3rd: Ann Hendrix and Sheryl Calderon
4th: Terry Bedsole and Owen Messenger
East/West
1st: Faye Henley and Pam Edwards
2nd: Wanda Myers and Johny Allison
3rd: Jan and Rowland Bartoo
4th: Linda Smith and Mary Reid
Bridge Studio of Temple
Tuesday, Sept. 24
1st Jan hart and Mary Adams
2nd: Lennie Wilkins and Michelle Weller
Friday, Sept.
1st: Wanda Carter and Helen Simonette
2nd: Ann Fulcher and Carol Ann Wadley
Sunday, Sept. 29
1st: Peggy Downey and Gene Thompson
Rolling Hills Bridge Club
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Section A
1st: Ann Fulcher and Dale Allen
2nd: Amy Wilson and Malissa Baugh
3rd: Belva Barrington and Pat Jodoin
Section B
2nd: Dick Cunningham and Janice Walker
Duplicate Bridge Club
Monday, Sept. 30
1st: George Fowler and Lyndon Phelps
2nd: Carol Ann Wadley and Lennie Wilkins
3rd: Ann Fulcher and Dale Allen
Belton Senior Center
Friday, Sept. 27
1st: Sandra McKinney and Mary Reid
2nd: Ed Phillips and Ken Potter
3rd: Geri Gaffney and Ruth Weasmer
4th: Robert Baugh and Norma Riddle
5th: Beverly Kermode and Jeanette Parsons