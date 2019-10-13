Sammons Bridge

Tuesday, Sept. 24

North/South

1st: Wanda Myers and Helen Sanderford

2nd: Lois and Gene Miller tied Poncho and Joyce Melvin

East/West

1st: Linda Smith and Ruth Weasmer

2nd: Rowland and Jan Bartoo

3rd: Terry Bedsole and Pam Edwards

Thursday, Sept. 26

North/South

1st: David and Helen Sanderford

2nd: Gene and Lois Miller

3rd: Ann Hendrix and Sheryl Calderon

4th: Terry Bedsole and Owen Messenger

East/West

1st: Faye Henley and Pam Edwards

2nd: Wanda Myers and Johny Allison

3rd: Jan and Rowland Bartoo

4th: Linda Smith and Mary Reid

Bridge Studio of Temple

Tuesday, Sept. 24

1st Jan hart and Mary Adams

2nd: Lennie Wilkins and Michelle Weller

Friday, Sept.

1st: Wanda Carter and Helen Simonette

2nd: Ann Fulcher and Carol Ann Wadley

Sunday, Sept. 29

1st: Peggy Downey and Gene Thompson

Rolling Hills Bridge Club

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Section A

1st: Ann Fulcher and Dale Allen

2nd: Amy Wilson and Malissa Baugh

3rd: Belva Barrington and Pat Jodoin

Section B

2nd: Dick Cunningham and Janice Walker

Duplicate Bridge Club

Monday, Sept. 30

1st: George Fowler and Lyndon Phelps

2nd: Carol Ann Wadley and Lennie Wilkins

3rd: Ann Fulcher and Dale Allen

Belton Senior Center

Friday, Sept. 27

1st: Sandra McKinney and Mary Reid

2nd: Ed Phillips and Ken Potter

3rd: Geri Gaffney and Ruth Weasmer

4th: Robert Baugh and Norma Riddle

5th: Beverly Kermode and Jeanette Parsons